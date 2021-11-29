Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Loved ones search for answers after young father killed at Western Hills Walmart

By Mike Schell
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The murder of a 24-year-old man on Saturday in Western Hills has left his loved ones devastated as they search for answers to his “senseless” death.

Jamontea Brown, 24, died outside the Walmart on Ferguson Road after he was shot there around 3:30 p.m.

Jamontea’s father, Jerome Brown, says he was told his son was shot during an argument.

“From what I gather, he [Jamontea] turned his back and walked away,” Jerome explained. “He was arguing with somebody and turned his back and walked away.”

Sheila Roberts, who shares a four-month-old son with Jamontea, says she works at the Walmart where Jamontea was shot.

It wasn’t until Roberts got close to the scene that she realized the victim was the father to her son.

“I knew it was him and all I could do was watch him leave me in my arms,” Roberts says. “I couldn’t do nothing about it.”

Now, she doesn’t know how life without him can go on.

“I don’t know how I’m going to go on without him,” she explained. “His son was his whole life.”

Jamontea’s family says his life was all about his young son. So much so that he planned on starting a business, “Spoiled Kid,” with his son as the face of it.

“It’s a baby clothing line,” Roberts explains. “I don’t know where he got the idea from, but he wanted his son to be the face of the brand and we going to make sure that happens.”

Roberts says she will make sure their son always remembers his father.

“All he knows is his daddy’s face and voice and I got to make sure he remembers that,” Roberts says.

As for the investigation, Cincinnati police have not released information regarding a possible suspect.

Call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 if you have information about the shooting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting at the west side Walmart Supercenter that left one person dead.
24-year-old victim shot, killed at Western Hills Walmart
Gold Star is offering their Who Dey Ways meal deal.
Bengals win over Steelers means free Gold Star Chili for fans
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) walks off the field behind Michigan Wolverines...
Reactions: What Ohio State’s loss, Alabama’s 4OT win mean for Cincinnati’s CFP chances
Samuel "Sam" Spille was remembered Saturday after losing his battle with cancer.
31-year-old first responder from NKY loses battle to cancer
2-year-old Emma Sweet was last seen on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old

Latest News

Places like Shell gas stations, Dunkin’ Donuts, Popeyes and Subway locations are taking...
Businesses taking donations to help Cincinnati mental health charity
The final entry deadline is Dec. 1 for the grand prize drawings.
First winners of Ohio Vax-2-School vaccine incentive announced
Cincinnati police at the scene of a shooting at IHOP Friday night.
Warrant issued for suspect accused of shooting Oakley IHOP employee
Attacker’s motivation for 2019 Dayton mass shooting outlined in FBI report
Attacker’s motivation for 2019 Dayton mass shooting outlined in FBI report