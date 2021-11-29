Loved ones search for answers after young father killed at Western Hills Walmart

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The murder of a 24-year-old man on Saturday in Western Hills has left his loved ones devastated as they search for answers to his “senseless” death.

Jamontea Brown, 24, died outside the Walmart on Ferguson Road after he was shot there around 3:30 p.m.

Jamontea’s father, Jerome Brown, says he was told his son was shot during an argument.

“From what I gather, he [Jamontea] turned his back and walked away,” Jerome explained. “He was arguing with somebody and turned his back and walked away.”

Sheila Roberts, who shares a four-month-old son with Jamontea, says she works at the Walmart where Jamontea was shot.

It wasn’t until Roberts got close to the scene that she realized the victim was the father to her son.

“I knew it was him and all I could do was watch him leave me in my arms,” Roberts says. “I couldn’t do nothing about it.”

Now, she doesn’t know how life without him can go on.

“I don’t know how I’m going to go on without him,” she explained. “His son was his whole life.”

Jamontea’s family says his life was all about his young son. So much so that he planned on starting a business, “Spoiled Kid,” with his son as the face of it.

“It’s a baby clothing line,” Roberts explains. “I don’t know where he got the idea from, but he wanted his son to be the face of the brand and we going to make sure that happens.”

Roberts says she will make sure their son always remembers his father.

“All he knows is his daddy’s face and voice and I got to make sure he remembers that,” Roberts says.

As for the investigation, Cincinnati police have not released information regarding a possible suspect.

Call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 if you have information about the shooting.

