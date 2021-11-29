Celebration of Lights
Middletown Gold Star raising money to help family of teen coworker following his death

The Gold Star in Middletown started a Fifth-Third Bank memorial fund to help the family of...
The Gold Star in Middletown started a Fifth-Third Bank memorial fund to help the family of their coworker, Parker Iverson, who passed away on Thanksgiving.(Gold Star)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Gold Star restaurant in Middletown started a memorial account at Fifth-Third Bank to help the family of their 16-year-old coworker who died on Thanksgiving.

Parker Iverson, 16, worked at the Gold Star on Oxford State Road.

The teen passed away on Thanksgiving, according to an obituary on Preston Charles Funeral Home’s website.

To help Iverson’s family, his coworkers started a memorial account at Fifth-Third Bank, Gold Star’s Middletown location wrote in a Facebook post.

People can donate to the memorial account at any Fifth-Third branch, the post says.

Iverson was a student at Edgewood High School, the obituary says.

The Facebook post nor the obituary mentioned Parker’s cause of death.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

