Mixon nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week after career day

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates with teammates after his touchdown...
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates with teammates after his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is a nominee for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week following his stellar game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In Week 12, Mixon ran for a career-high 165 yards on 28 carries and two touchdowns to help guide the Bengals to the win.

Fans can cast their vote for Mixon from now until 3 p.m. Wednesday.

[Vote Here]

The other nominees for this week’s FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week include Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette and San Francisco 49ers back Elijah Mitchell.

The Bengals (7-4) host the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) this week at Paul Brown Stadium.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

