Mixon nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week after career day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is a nominee for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week following his stellar game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In Week 12, Mixon ran for a career-high 165 yards on 28 carries and two touchdowns to help guide the Bengals to the win.

Fans can cast their vote for Mixon from now until 3 p.m. Wednesday.

[Vote Here]

The other nominees for this week’s FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week include Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette and San Francisco 49ers back Elijah Mitchell.

The Bengals (7-4) host the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) this week at Paul Brown Stadium.

