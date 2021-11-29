Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

North Carolina family stranded in Africa because of new omicron variant

By Joe Fisher
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) – Travel restrictions related to the newly-named coronavirus omicron variant don’t currently apply to citizens in the United States, but many Americans are having trouble getting home anyway.

Lauren Kennedy-Brady and her family are holed up in Johannesburg, South Africa, after a safari vacation, hoping for a flight home to Raleigh.

“We have spent the last 48 hours booking and rebooking for flights that are continually getting canceled, or they are not letting us on because we do not have a European passport,” Kennedy-Brady said.

From Cape Town to Victoria Falls, their two-week vacation ended Friday, just as many countries started issuing travel bans because of the omicron variant.

“It’s really hard. The game keeps changing and we are just trying to keep a level head and trying to keep our patience intact,” Kennedy-Brady said, adding the airport is filled with frustrated passengers in the same situation.

Alan Campbell, a family member, says the U.S. embassies and consulates have provided very little information.

“This may be something that is just going to take time,” Campbell said.

The family’s trip got canceled twice because of COVID-19; now the virus is what’s keeping them there.

Copyright 2021 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting at the west side Walmart Supercenter that left one person dead.
24-year-old victim shot, killed at Western Hills Walmart
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) walks off the field behind Michigan Wolverines...
Reactions: What Ohio State’s loss, Alabama’s 4OT win mean for Cincinnati’s CFP chances
Gold Star is offering their Who Dey Ways meal deal.
Bengals win over Steelers means free Gold Star Chili for fans
Samuel "Sam" Spille was remembered Saturday after losing his battle with cancer.
31-year-old first responder from NKY loses battle to cancer
2-year-old Emma Sweet was last seen on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old

Latest News

A labor official is confirming a new union election for Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama...
Labor official confirms new election for Amazon workers
Cincinnati police at the scene of a shooting at IHOP Friday night.
Warrant issued for suspect accused of shooting Oakley IHOP employee
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
FILE - Designer Virgil Abloh walks backstage prior to his Off-White Fall-Winter 2019-2020...
Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at 41
In remarks Monday from the White House, President Joe Biden urged Americans to not panic but...
New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US