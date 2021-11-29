Nutcracker is back at Cincinnati Ballet’s Music Hall

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ returns to Music Hall Dec. 16 through Dec. 26.

“The holidays are about joy, and I hope this production brings everyone as much joy as it has brought me over the years. It has been my honor and pleasure to share my Nutcracker with our patrons and the community,” Artistic Director Victoria Morgan said in a news release.

This year, dozens of children will dance alongside Cincinnati Ballet’s professional company. Due to vaccination requirements, only children 12 and older are featured in this year’s production.

“We are so excited to have children back in The Nutcracker,” Morgan said. “Children are the heart and soul of the production and bring a magical energy as they perform. It’s also such an amazing opportunity for these children to perform alongside our professional dancers.”

All ticket holders aged 12 and above are required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for entry into Cincinnati Music Hall and the Aronoff Center for the Arts.

Proof of a negative Covid-19 test will also be accepted in lieu of proof of vaccination. The negative test can either be a PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance or an antigen test by a healthcare or pharmacy provider within 24 hours.

In addition, all guests regardless of age or vaccination status are required to always wear masks inside the venue, including while seated in performance spaces.

To see show dates and times or to purchase tickets, visit their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.