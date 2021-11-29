Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Recognize this puppy? Liberty Township dog is the face of Budweiser’s ‘Pupweiser’ holiday beer cans

Liberty Township dog to be featured on Budweiser holiday cans
Liberty Township dog to be featured on Budweiser holiday cans
By Emily DeLetter
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) -There’s a new celebrity in the Greater Cincinnati area.

According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, if you buy any of the holiday Budweiser cans this season, you’ll see Wilson, a Saint Bernard from Liberty Township.

He’s the first winner of Budweiser’s “Pupweiser” contest, his face now adorning the beer’s limited-edition holiday cans, along with the Budweiser Clydesdales and a dalmatian.

Wilson’s owner Kelsey Dempsey said she first entered the contest earlier this year after seeing other people posting about it online.

“I already had holiday pictures of Wilson, so I figured why not,” Dempsey said.

She was then informed that Wilson had reached the final four, and it was up to the public to vote for the winner.

And to her surprise, Wilson won the contest. The picture of Wilson on the can is the one Dempsey had submitted to the contest.

“It’s so crazy that it’s just my dog, and all of a sudden he’s the been voted the cutest dog on the internet,” Dempsey said.

Wilson even traveled to the Budweiser headquarters in St. Louis in early November for a photoshoot and to meet the Clydesdales.

The cans with Wilson and the other animals are now available for purchase. Dempsey said she even bought a refrigerator just to store all the extra cans with Wilson’s face.

There were also stone coasters with Wilson’s face available for purchase from Budweiser, which have since sold out.

Have a festive dog? Here’s how to enter the Pupweiser contest

Budweiser’s “Pupweiser” contest is currently open for the second year.

To enter, post a picture of your dog on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #PupweiserContest and tag @BudweiserUSA.

For more information, visit the Pupweiser page on Budweiser’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 CINCINNATI ENQUIRER. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting at the west side Walmart Supercenter that left one person dead.
24-year-old victim shot, killed at Western Hills Walmart
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) walks off the field behind Michigan Wolverines...
Reactions: What Ohio State’s loss, Alabama’s 4OT win mean for Cincinnati’s CFP chances
Gold Star is offering their Who Dey Ways meal deal.
Bengals win over Steelers means free Gold Star Chili for fans
Samuel "Sam" Spille was remembered Saturday after losing his battle with cancer.
31-year-old first responder from NKY loses battle to cancer
2-year-old Emma Sweet was last seen on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old

Latest News

Cincinnati police at the scene of a shooting at IHOP Friday night.
Warrant issued for suspect accused of shooting Oakley IHOP employee
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
Taranpreet Singh, 29, is accused of raping at least two people.
Franklin man convicted of rape, kidnapping, assault sentenced up to 16 years in prison
There will be a full cast this year, including children.
Nutcracker is back at Cincinnati Ballet’s Music Hall