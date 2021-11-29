Warrant issued for suspect accused of shooting Oakley IHOP employee

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A warrant has been issued for the suspect accused of shooting an Oakley IHOP employee.

The Nov. 26 shooting happened after a physical altercation between two IHOP employees, according to Cincinnati police.

The suspected shooter, Terrance Jones, came to the restaurant and confronted one of the employees.

Jones chased the worker behind the IHOP and shot him, police said.

Officers were called to the IHOP on Grier Drive around 7:45 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

As one officer was arriving, a car was leaving the restaurant at a “high rate of speed,” police said.

The officer followed the car, which the victim was riding in, to University Hospital, police said. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Cincinnati police said the investigation is ongoing, and the warrant for Jones has been signed.

