$4K reward offered in case of emaciated, deceased dog found in Butler County

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones announced a $4,0000 reward for information leading to the owner of a dog that was found deceased in Madison Township.

The brindle Cane Corso was in a cage covered with feces that was wrapped in a shower curtain and liner with the hooks still attached.

Sheriff’s officials said the cage also had two filthy bowls inside.

The dog was found by a bus driver in the area of Knoll Lane on Nov. 2.

Jones said they want to apprehend and prosecute whoever is responsible. They believe the dog died of starvation.

“This is a terrible thing that took place. We’ve been trying to work on this since it happened. Somebody out there knows something or some family member. Or if you’re the one that done this - turn yourself in. You are our eyes and ears. This is a tough thing this dog had to go through and if you’ve done this - shame on you. Pay attention to the dog, the shower curtain... someone knows. We’re not going to stop putting heat on you for what has taken place,” Jones said in a Facebook message.

Sgt. Kim Peters said the sheriff’s office put up a $500 reward, but since then have received contributions from the Public Animal Welfare Society, Must Love Corsos Rescue and also private donations.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Stephen Poff at 513-785-1218, Deputy Dog Warden Megan Niehaus at 513-887-7297 or Butler County Dispatch at 513-785-1300.

