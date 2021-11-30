Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

$4K reward offered in case of emaciated, deceased dog found in Butler County

The dog warden responded to the area of Knoll Lane in Madison Township.
The dog warden responded to the area of Knoll Lane in Madison Township.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones announced a $4,0000 reward for information leading to the owner of a dog that was found deceased in Madison Township.

The brindle Cane Corso was in a cage covered with feces that was wrapped in a shower curtain and liner with the hooks still attached.

Sheriff’s officials said the cage also had two filthy bowls inside.

The dog was found by a bus driver in the area of Knoll Lane on Nov. 2.

Jones said they want to apprehend and prosecute whoever is responsible. They believe the dog died of starvation.

“This is a terrible thing that took place. We’ve been trying to work on this since it happened. Somebody out there knows something or some family member. Or if you’re the one that done this - turn yourself in. You are our eyes and ears. This is a tough thing this dog had to go through and if you’ve done this - shame on you. Pay attention to the dog, the shower curtain... someone knows. We’re not going to stop putting heat on you for what has taken place,” Jones said in a Facebook message.

Sgt. Kim Peters said the sheriff’s office put up a $500 reward, but since then have received contributions from the Public Animal Welfare Society, Must Love Corsos Rescue and also private donations.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Stephen Poff at 513-785-1218, Deputy Dog Warden Megan Niehaus at 513-887-7297 or Butler County Dispatch at 513-785-1300.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is accused of exposing himself to a woman while assaulting her in the bathoom of the...
Man accused of assaulting Kroger employee in bathroom stall
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly gestures from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...
Bearcats left wondering after Brian Kelly bolts to LSU
Loved ones search for answers after young father killed at Western Hills Walmart
Loved ones search for answers after young father killed at Western Hills Walmart
Antwan Morris, 34, was shot in Northside. He died in the hospital three days later.
Special guest attends funeral for lifelong Bengals fan murdered in Northside
Gold Star is offering their Who Dey Ways meal deal.
Bengals win over Steelers means free Gold Star Chili for fans

Latest News

Customers can contribute to the Share the Light fund.
Duke Energy launches new program to help customers struggling to pay bills
Searching for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
The Search for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
The music festival is canceled for 2022.
Bunbury canceled for 2022 due to ongoing pandemic
The two suspects were found hiding in a storm drain after a police pursuit.
Police chase suspects found hiding in storm drain in Miamisburg