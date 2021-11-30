Celebration of Lights
Bunbury canceled for 2022 due to ongoing pandemic

Enter To Win Tickets To Bunbury Music Festival From Cincy Weekend
The music festival is canceled for 2022.(tcw-wxix)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bunbury Music Festival is canceled for 2022 due to the ongoing pandemic, organizers announced Monday.

“Due to a variety of circumstances & complications resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic these last two years, it has been very difficult to get a small music festival off the ground; from booking talent, to supply-chain issues, and obtaining adequate staffing in order to ensure the safety of those in attendance,” Bunbury posted to social media.

Posted by Bunbury Festival on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

The three-day music festival was postponed earlier this year after canceling the 2020 event.

For more information, visit their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

