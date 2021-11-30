Bunbury canceled for 2022 due to ongoing pandemic

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bunbury Music Festival is canceled for 2022 due to the ongoing pandemic, organizers announced Monday.

“Due to a variety of circumstances & complications resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic these last two years, it has been very difficult to get a small music festival off the ground; from booking talent, to supply-chain issues, and obtaining adequate staffing in order to ensure the safety of those in attendance,” Bunbury posted to social media.

The three-day music festival was postponed earlier this year after canceling the 2020 event.

