Dragonfly Foundation asks for donations on Giving Tuesday with a matching donor

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Giving Tuesday, many charities and non-profits are asking for donations.

In Cincinnati, the Dragonfly Foundation helps kids and their families as they go through cancer treatment or surgeries. They provide a care bag at the hospital and social events to keep your mind off of the disease.

“If it wasn’t for our dragonflies I don’t know where we would be today,” says Shannon Doll.

Shannon Doll and her daughter Chloee Doll are part of the Dragonfly family.

Dragonfly Foundation is a non-profit organization in Cincinnati that helps young cancer patients and their families through care packages, restaurant and gas gift cards, and social events.

“Just fun things to do and activities to take your mind off of being sick,” says Shannon.

Six years ago doctors discovered a mass on Chloee’s head and learned it was a brain tumor. Chloee had been eating a lot and had headaches daily. The tumor was on her pituitary gland and was causing her to think she was always hungry.

“She just cried and hugged me and said ‘Mom, we got this,’” remembers Shannon. “And that day we’ve had it, we’ve been nothing but Chloee strong since then. She’s grown up a lot since then and I’m proud of her.”

Chloee went through liquid or intravenous chemotherapy and eventually a pill form for years. Her brain tumor is stable and she also has a shunt to drain liquid from her brain. The tumor and the shunt will always be part of Chloee.

While her treatment is in the past for now, the entire experience has helped shape her future.

“I want to be a pediatric oncology nurse,” explains Chloee. “I had a lot of nurses that during all my chemo treatments, that really touched my heart and treated me in such a way that I want to do for other children.”

Chloee is looking at NKU, UC and LSU to attend college after she graduates from Seton High School in the spring.

She says Dragonfly Foundation helped take her mind off her struggles.

In addition to care packages, they also provide tickets to sporting events, concerts, and much more at no cost to the patient or their family. Those have been some of her fondest memories in the past six years.

On Giving Tuesday, the Dragonfly Foundation is asking for your donations to help kids like Chloee and their loved ones who are facing a tough time.

“I think people should help Dragonfly because it brings nothing but a smile to the family and the children,” explains Chloee. “It makes the children forget what’s going on and it makes the children feel a happiness they want to continue to have.”

Any donations given on Tuesday to Dragonfly Foundation will be matched by the Sutphin Foundation. Follow this link to give.

