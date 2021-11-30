Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Dragonfly Foundation asks for donations on Giving Tuesday with a matching donor

Chloe and Shannon Doll
Chloe and Shannon Doll(Provided by family)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Giving Tuesday, many charities and non-profits are asking for donations.

In Cincinnati, the Dragonfly Foundation helps kids and their families as they go through cancer treatment or surgeries. They provide a care bag at the hospital and social events to keep your mind off of the disease.

“If it wasn’t for our dragonflies I don’t know where we would be today,” says Shannon Doll.

Shannon Doll and her daughter Chloee Doll are part of the Dragonfly family.

Dragonfly Foundation is a non-profit organization in Cincinnati that helps young cancer patients and their families through care packages, restaurant and gas gift cards, and social events.

“Just fun things to do and activities to take your mind off of being sick,” says Shannon.

Six years ago doctors discovered a mass on Chloee’s head and learned it was a brain tumor. Chloee had been eating a lot and had headaches daily. The tumor was on her pituitary gland and was causing her to think she was always hungry.

“She just cried and hugged me and said ‘Mom, we got this,’” remembers Shannon. “And that day we’ve had it, we’ve been nothing but Chloee strong since then. She’s grown up a lot since then and I’m proud of her.”

Chloee went through liquid or intravenous chemotherapy and eventually a pill form for years. Her brain tumor is stable and she also has a shunt to drain liquid from her brain. The tumor and the shunt will always be part of Chloee.

While her treatment is in the past for now, the entire experience has helped shape her future.

“I want to be a pediatric oncology nurse,” explains Chloee. “I had a lot of nurses that during all my chemo treatments, that really touched my heart and treated me in such a way that I want to do for other children.”

Chloee is looking at NKU, UC and LSU to attend college after she graduates from Seton High School in the spring.

She says Dragonfly Foundation helped take her mind off her struggles.

In addition to care packages, they also provide tickets to sporting events, concerts, and much more at no cost to the patient or their family. Those have been some of her fondest memories in the past six years.

On Giving Tuesday, the Dragonfly Foundation is asking for your donations to help kids like Chloee and their loved ones who are facing a tough time.

“I think people should help Dragonfly because it brings nothing but a smile to the family and the children,” explains Chloee. “It makes the children forget what’s going on and it makes the children feel a happiness they want to continue to have.”

Any donations given on Tuesday to Dragonfly Foundation will be matched by the Sutphin Foundation. Follow this link to give.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is accused of exposing himself to a woman while assaulting her in the bathoom of the...
Man accused of assaulting Kroger employee in bathroom stall
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly gestures from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...
Bearcats left wondering after Brian Kelly bolts to LSU
Loved ones search for answers after young father killed at Western Hills Walmart
Loved ones search for answers after young father killed at Western Hills Walmart
Antwan Morris, 34, was shot in Northside. He died in the hospital three days later.
Special guest attends funeral for lifelong Bengals fan murdered in Northside
Gold Star is offering their Who Dey Ways meal deal.
Bengals win over Steelers means free Gold Star Chili for fans

Latest News

The dog warden responded to the area of Knoll Lane in Madison Township.
$4K reward offered in case of emaciated, deceased dog found in Butler County
Customers can contribute to the Share the Light fund.
Duke Energy launches new program to help customers struggling to pay bills
Searching for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
The Search for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
The music festival is canceled for 2022.
Bunbury canceled for 2022 due to ongoing pandemic