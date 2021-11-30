Celebration of Lights
Duke Energy launches new program to help customers struggling to pay bills

Customers can contribute to the Share the Light fund.
Customers can contribute to the Share the Light fund.(KEYC)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Duke Energy introduced the Share the Light Fund – a new, integrated program designed to provide increased financial assistance for customers struggling to pay their energy bills.

Any customer can help by contributing via the Share the Light Fund option on their monthly bill, with Duke Energy pledging to match up to $100,000 in Ohio and $25,000 in Kentucky in contributions.

“Increasing fuel costs and colder temperatures mean higher energy bills. With many customers still recovering from the negative economic impacts of the pandemic, providing assistance to customers in need is more important than ever,” Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Barbara Higgins said in a news release. “The Share the Light Fund makes it easier for customers to give and get help.”

Customer contributions:

Customers using paperless billing can make a one-time donation through their account. Customers can include an additional amount in the designated area of their bill and add that amount to their payment or mail in a separate check made payable to the Share the Light Fund.

Customers in need:

Customers experiencing financial hardship may qualify for assistance with their energy bills. Customers can access financial assistance resources on the Duke Energy website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

