Kickoff for Bengals Week 14 game time moved

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) raises his arms as he takes the field prior...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) raises his arms as he takes the field prior to an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 41-10. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kickoff for the Cincinnati Bengals Dec. 12 game against the San Francisco 49ers is now 4:25 p.m.

The Week 14 matchup was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. before the team announced the change Tuesday.

Before the Bengals (7-4) can turn their attention to the suddenly red-hot 49ers (6-5), they will welcome another California team to Paul Brown Stadium.

On Dec. 5, rising star Justin Herbert leads the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) into battle against the Bengals and their franchise quarterback, Joe Burrow.

Kickoff for the Bengals and Chargers is 1 p.m. Sunday.

