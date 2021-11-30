Kickoff for Bengals Week 14 game time moved

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kickoff for the Cincinnati Bengals Dec. 12 game against the San Francisco 49ers is now 4:25 p.m.

The Week 14 matchup was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. before the team announced the change Tuesday.

Before the Bengals (7-4) can turn their attention to the suddenly red-hot 49ers (6-5), they will welcome another California team to Paul Brown Stadium.

On Dec. 5, rising star Justin Herbert leads the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) into battle against the Bengals and their franchise quarterback, Joe Burrow.

Kickoff for the Bengals and Chargers is 1 p.m. Sunday.

