Luke Fickell responds to Notre Dame speculation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - University of Cincinnati Head Coach Luke Fickell did not say much on Tuesday that would put Bearcats fans at ease on whether he will remain at UC.

In the aftermath of Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU, speculation immediately began about Fickell making the move to South Bend.

When he met with the media Tuesday, Fickell said little that would extinguish those rumors.

Luke Fickell asked to address the Notre Dame speculation. Here's his full 100 second answer. pic.twitter.com/NFQxqYI5hu — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) November 30, 2021

It should be noted that just last week, a report came out suggesting Fickell was staying in Cincinnati.

That report did precede Kelly’s departure that leaves Notre Dame in search of its next football coach.

According to Pete Thamel with Yahoo Sports, Notre Dame could stay in-house with their coaching search.

Thamel reports Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman could be the next Notre Dame head coach. Freeman is well known to Bearcats fans as he previously coached under Fickell.

It remains to be seen if Fickell will follow Kelly’s path from Cincinnati to South Bend.

