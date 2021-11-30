Man accused of assaulting Kroger employee in bathroom stall

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Imagine you’re taking a bathroom break at work and look down to find someone watching you. That’s what a Kroger employee says happened to her last weekend.

She says it got even scarier when the man punched her in the face and then exposed himself to her.

“I had a few nightmares about it last night,” the Kroger employee, preferring to remain anonymous, said Monday.

The alleged assault happened Saturday morning at the Kroger on Warsaw Avenue in Price Hill.

She says she was going to the bathroom when she saw a man’s hands come up from beneath the stall next to her. Then she saw his face.

“I was like, waiting a minute, that’s a guy,” she said. “And I said, ‘You’re in the wrong bathroom.’ And he’s like, ‘What?’ I was like, ‘You’re in the ladies bathroom, you have to get out of here.’”

The man then crawled into her stall while she was still on the toilet.

“He punched me in the nose, and I started screaming,” she said.

The man then allegedly grabbed the woman’s head and issued a threat before exposing himself to her.

“I was trying to block with one hand, my face, not to get hit again, and push him back and tell him, ‘No!’ And he proceeded to punch me in the head,” she said.

The employee recalls how frightening the experience was.

“I was really scared,” she said. “I didn’t know what to think. I just knew I had to stop him from doing whatever he’s doing.”

But then suddenly it stopped, she says.

“It was the weirdest thing,” she said. “He just stopped. He turned around, unlocked the door and just walked out. And then I called my boss because she was back in the bakery, and I just freaked out crying.”\

The employee says the Kroger where she works and the company’s corporate offices have been extremely supportive.

“They’ve been great,” she a

Police arrested KeJohn Tubbs on an assault charge in connection with the alleged incident. He is currently at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $7,500 bond.

Tubbs will be in court on Dec. 15.

