Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Man accused of using COVID relief funds on Lamborghini, luxury items sentenced to prison

FILE - A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused...
FILE - A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused of using federal COVID-19 relief funding on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.(AP Photo/Andy Wong)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused of using federal COVID-19 relief funding on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.

Lee Price III was sentenced Monday to 110 months in prison. Price pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud and money laundering.

His lawyer Tom Berg says in an email that Price “hopes that others will learn from his reckoning that there is no easy money.”

Prosecutors accused Price of fraudulently using more than $1.6 million in funding from the Paycheck Protection Program, which gave low-interest loans to small businesses struggling during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is accused of exposing himself to a woman while assaulting her in the bathoom of the...
Man accused of assaulting Kroger employee in bathroom stall
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly gestures from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...
Bearcats left wondering after Brian Kelly bolts to LSU
Loved ones search for answers after young father killed at Western Hills Walmart
Loved ones search for answers after young father killed at Western Hills Walmart
Antwan Morris, 34, was shot in Northside. He died in the hospital three days later.
Special guest attends funeral for lifelong Bengals fan murdered in Northside
Gold Star is offering their Who Dey Ways meal deal.
Bengals win over Steelers means free Gold Star Chili for fans

Latest News

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021.
Appeals court weighs Trump arguments to withhold Jan. 6 records
FILE - James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial...
US tracking of virus variants has improved after slow start
FILE - This undated file image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication....
Panel weighs safety, effectiveness of Merck’s COVID-19 pill
Chloe and Shannon Doll
Dragonfly Foundation asks for donations on Giving Tuesday with a matching donor
Gunowners’ rights groups have been trying to get firearms cases before a more conservative U.S....
Court upholds California ban on high-capacity magazines