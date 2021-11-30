Man found dead in Kennedy Heights remembered as boxing natural, good friend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The loved ones of a man whose remains were found last month are searching for answers.

The skeletal remains of Robert Myatt, 56, were found in early October off Red Bank Road in Kennedy Heights.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified Myatt last week. His death is described as being the result of “homicidal violence.”

Police are working to find out who is responsible.

Records show Myatt might have been struggling in the months before his death, but a friend says no matter what he was going through, he did not deserve to die at someone else’s hands.

“Very much shocking, yes, because he was a good guy,” said John Starr.

Starr grew up with Myatt in Kennedy Heights. He says Myatt was an athlete known for his boxing skills and his sense of humor.

“He started boxing in the ‘80s and maybe around ‘83 or ‘84, and he just excelled at it,” Starr said. “He was just naturally gifted. They called him Robbie ‘The Cat’ Myatt.”

Starr and Myatt lost touch later in life, but Starr never forgot about his former friend. He says he ran into him occasionally in recent years.

“I would see him jogging and shadowboxing,” he said. “He looked really good. He was in good health.”

Myatt was reported missing Aug. 30, 2021. At the time, police said he was experiencing homelessness and suffering from mental health issues.

“That made my heart drop straight to my stomach,” Starr said.

Starr is baffled someone would take Myatt’s life.

“Being in that neighborhood that long, all his life, I couldn’t see anybody knowing him that would want to do anything like that to him,” he said.

Starr says this isn’t the first tragedy for Myatt’s family. He says Myatt’s brother and nephew were killed in Madisonville in 2018.

Starr hopes to see both cases solved.

“I want his legacy to continue on as a great boxer, friend and hopefully this can be resolved because he didn’t deserve that,” he said.

Call CPD’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 if you have information about Myatt’s death.

