Middletown woman accused of murdering her sister to appear in court

Monica Pennington
Monica Pennington(Middletown City Jail)
By Drew Amman
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Middletown woman accused of killing her sister is due back in court for a competency hearing on Tuesday.

Monica Pennington was indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault in her sister’s shooting and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, according to court documents.

Pennington’s attorney entered the plea on her behalf in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Monica told Middletown police the death of her sister, Pamela Pennington, was meant to be a murder-suicide, according to Middletown City Spokeswoman Shelby Quinlivan.

The shooting happened the morning of Oct. 20 in the 1600 block of Lafayette Avenue.

Middletown Police Chief David Birk has said Monica also admitted to shooting Pamela during an argument and alcohol was involved.

Monica is being held in lieu of $650,000 bond at the Butler County Jail.

