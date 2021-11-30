NKY high-school teacher accused of behavior that ‘bordered on grooming’

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A Highlands High School teacher was terminated after being accused of inappropriate behavior, including interacting with female students in a manner that “bordered on grooming,” according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

Tommy John Lykins worked at Highland High School for 12 years.

Documents from Lykins’s personnel file obtained by The Enquirer detail multiple complaints about the math teacher’s actions from parents, students and other teachers.

In October of 2020, the school district received tip line submissions and a separate parent report concerning Lykins’s actions.

Following the reports, an investigation was launched by the district.

According to documents from Lykins’s personnel file, the math teacher was accused by parents and students of not observing professional boundaries with female students and his behavior was described as “bordering on grooming.”

Lykins was interviewed about the allegations and denied having an inappropriate relationship with any current or previous students.

Following the investigation, the district reported they could not substantiate sexual discrimination or harassment but found enough evidence that Lykins failed to maintain professional boundaries with students.

According to his file, Lykins was reprimanded and had to go through Appropriate Student-Teacher Boundaries Training. The school district placed Lykins on a corrective action plan to address his behaviors towards students, and he was warned any additional inappropriate behavior would result in termination.

The district continued to get complaints from other teachers, parents, and students concerning Lykins’s behavior, according to records. Students reported to the administration that they did not feel safe or comfortable in Lykins’s presence.

Other teachers at the school accused Lykins of using obscene and derogatory language, including referring to female students as “f***ing bitches”.

Lykins was also accused of having inappropriate contact on social media with older siblings of students and sending inappropriate photos, which were viewed by current students, according to the file.

Students reported to other teachers at Highlands that Lykins made comments about their bodies and clothing.

A staff member at the school reported Lykins mocked a deaf student in the class.

A staff member at the school also reported that Lykins said he would be a “d*ck” for a while to certain students he was upset with while in the presence of other students.

According to his file, Lykins continued to mock students, make “sexually charged comments,” and use obscene and derogatory language directed at students.

In November, he was placed on administrative leave without pay, and after another investigation was launched into the claims against Lykins, it was recommended he be terminated immediately.

Attempts to find contact information for Lykins were unsuccessful as of Tuesday afternoon.

