Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

NKY high-school teacher accused of behavior that ‘bordered on grooming’

Highlands High School
Highlands High School(Fort Thomas Independent Schools)
By Brook Endale
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A Highlands High School teacher was terminated after being accused of inappropriate behavior, including interacting with female students in a manner that “bordered on grooming,” according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

Tommy John Lykins worked at Highland High School for 12 years.

Documents from Lykins’s personnel file obtained by The Enquirer detail multiple complaints about the math teacher’s actions from parents, students and other teachers.

In October of 2020, the school district received tip line submissions and a separate parent report concerning Lykins’s actions.

Following the reports, an investigation was launched by the district.

According to documents from Lykins’s personnel file, the math teacher was accused by parents and students of not observing professional boundaries with female students and his behavior was described as “bordering on grooming.”

Lykins was interviewed about the allegations and denied having an inappropriate relationship with any current or previous students.

Following the investigation, the district reported they could not substantiate sexual discrimination or harassment but found enough evidence that Lykins failed to maintain professional boundaries with students.

According to his file, Lykins was reprimanded and had to go through Appropriate Student-Teacher Boundaries Training. The school district placed Lykins on a corrective action plan to address his behaviors towards students, and he was warned any additional inappropriate behavior would result in termination.

The district continued to get complaints from other teachers, parents, and students concerning Lykins’s behavior, according to records. Students reported to the administration that they did not feel safe or comfortable in Lykins’s presence.

Other teachers at the school accused Lykins of using obscene and derogatory language, including referring to female students as “f***ing bitches”.

Lykins was also accused of having inappropriate contact on social media with older siblings of students and sending inappropriate photos, which were viewed by current students, according to the file.

Students reported to other teachers at Highlands that Lykins made comments about their bodies and clothing.

A staff member at the school reported Lykins mocked a deaf student in the class.

A staff member at the school also reported that Lykins said he would be a “d*ck” for a while to certain students he was upset with while in the presence of other students.

According to his file, Lykins continued to mock students, make “sexually charged comments,” and use obscene and derogatory language directed at students.

In November, he was placed on administrative leave without pay, and after another investigation was launched into the claims against Lykins, it was recommended he be terminated immediately.

Attempts to find contact information for Lykins were unsuccessful as of Tuesday afternoon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is accused of exposing himself to a woman while assaulting her in the bathoom of the...
Man accused of assaulting Kroger employee in bathroom stall
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly gestures from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...
Bearcats left wondering after Brian Kelly bolts to LSU
Loved ones search for answers after young father killed at Western Hills Walmart
Loved ones search for answers after young father killed at Western Hills Walmart
Antwan Morris, 34, was shot in Northside. He died in the hospital three days later.
Special guest attends funeral for lifelong Bengals fan murdered in Northside
Gold Star is offering their Who Dey Ways meal deal.
Bengals win over Steelers means free Gold Star Chili for fans

Latest News

Searching for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
The Search for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
VIDEO: Body cam of arrest at Blue Ash hotel
Suspect in rape, kidnapping at Blue Ash hotel indicted
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Judge blocks Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of workers
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street