Ohio investigators seize monkey from TikToker’s Warren home

By Stephanie Czekalinski and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Agriculture enforcement officers raided the Warren home of a popular animal vlogger earlier this month, searching for a grivet monkey, which Ohio law considers a dangerous wild animal.

The man, Eric Belk Jr., who goes by Rico Exotic on social media, said he’s still in shock about the entire situation.

“They kicked down my door,” he said. ‘When I finally made it to the door, they drew firearms in my face. About five officers — they handcuffed me, and they forced me to show them where my monkey was at.”

On social media, Belk Jr. claims to have several other exotic animals, including a ring-tailed lemur, a coatimundi and, previously, a raccoon living at his home.

Belk Jr. said the ODA officers told him he couldn’t house his pet monkey without a proper permit.

Now, Belk Jr. said he is scared he may never see his beloved monkey Mike again.

“They told me I could never bring him back in the state, and they’ll never issue me a permit to do so,” said Belk Jr.

Belk Jr. does not possess a “dangerous wild animal” permit, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

In a statement, ODA said Mike “has been placed under quarantine, meaning it cannot leave the premises, by ODA’s Division of Animal Health while we search for an adequate sanctuary for it... ODA does not advise anyone to move out of state. If a person who unlawfully possesses a dangerous wild animal voluntarily relinquishes the animal or moves out of state, ODA does not pursue criminal charges.”

ODA received a tip because of Belk Jr.’s social media posts, a spokesperson said.

Belk’s Rico Exotic TikTok account alone has more than 1.7 million followers.

His posts feature his life at home with his exotic animals.

Belk Jr. says he’s ready to go somewhere else where he can live in peace with all of his animals.

“I plan on getting him as soon as I leave the state of Ohio, so I can go somewhere it’s secure for him, safe for me,” he said.

@ricoexotic

Reply to @chrisbell140 I posted it twice but everyone keep asking where it’s at here it goes cash app $ricoexotic gofund me in bio

♬ original sound - Ricoexotic

In 2012, the state passed exotic animal ownership laws after an exotic animal massacre in Zanesville, Ohio.

In that case, an exotic animal collector set 50 animals loose before fatally shooting himself on a farm west of Zanesville.

Deputies killed 18 Bengal tigers, 17 lions, six black bears, three cougars, two grizzly bears, two wolves and a baboon.

A monkey was never found.

Authorities think a big cat ate it.

Six surviving animals were sent to the Columbus Zoo.

ODA officials tell 19 News Belk Jr.’s case is still under investigation.

