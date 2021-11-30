Police chase suspects found hiding in storm drain in Miamisburg
Miamisburg, Ohio (WXIX) - Miamisburg police said two suspects involved in a chase in a stolen vehicle were found hiding in a storm drain.
According to the Miamisburg Police Department, following a pursuit by other agencies, a stolen car was abandoned on Genetta Drive.
They said the two occupants fled on foot through the woods.
After an exhaustive search, police found the subjects in a storm drain in the area of 540 Cherry Hill Drive.
The driver, Jeffrey Bostick, has been arrested on multiple felony charges including fleeing and eluding and receiving stolen property.
