Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Report: Brian Kelly to become next LSU head coach

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly gestures from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly gestures from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Toledo in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Notre Dame won 32-29. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ MAST | AP)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly is going to LSU, according to Pete Thamel with Yahoo Sports.

It’s the latest surprise move in a college football coaching carousel that’s already seen tectonic shifts in the landscape of the sport.

Just yesterday, Oklahoma Head Coach Lincoln Riley departed for the same position at USC in what many thought would be the landmark shakeup of the season. Kelly’s move to LSU almost surely trumps it in shock-value and consequence.

Kelly, 60, has led Notre Dame to two College Football Playoff appearances and one BCS Championship game appearance.

His teams are 54-9 since a disastrous 2016 season that led to wholesale changes throughout the program.

Kelly spent five seasons at Cincinnati prior to leaving for Notre Dame, including a perfect 12-0 regular season in 2009.

Monday’s news could be especially concerning for UC fans.

Just last week, a report suggested Luke Fickell was staying in Cincinnati. Still, Fickell’s dream jobs are widely considered to be Ohio State and Notre Dame, and it’s conceivable Kelly’s move puts Fickell’s future in doubt.

Promoting current Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator Marcus Freeman to head coach could be the move considering Freeman’s talent both as a coach and recruiter. But if Notre Dame comes calling for Fickell, it’s likely UC would make a play for Freeman.

Kelly ironically spent much of last offseason wooing Freeman from the defensive coordinator job at LSU.

Another contender for the Notre Dame job is Iowa State’s Matt Campbell. A report Monday night suggests Campbell is interested in the job.

This story will be updated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting at the west side Walmart Supercenter that left one person dead.
24-year-old victim shot, killed at Western Hills Walmart
Gold Star is offering their Who Dey Ways meal deal.
Bengals win over Steelers means free Gold Star Chili for fans
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) walks off the field behind Michigan Wolverines...
Reactions: What Ohio State’s loss, Alabama’s 4OT win mean for Cincinnati’s CFP chances
Samuel "Sam" Spille was remembered Saturday after losing his battle with cancer.
31-year-old first responder from NKY loses battle to cancer
2-year-old Emma Sweet was last seen on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old

Latest News

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) walks off the field behind Michigan Wolverines...
Reactions: What Ohio State’s loss, Alabama’s 4OT win mean for Cincinnati’s CFP chances
Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (7) plays during the second half of an NCAA college...
No. 4 Bearcats pull away from ECU, await Houston at Nippert
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Report: Luke Fickell is staying at UC
FILE - Ohio State linebackers Tuf Borland (32), Davon Hamilton (53) and Malik Harrison (39)...
See what Dewine, Whitmer have wagered on ‘The Game’