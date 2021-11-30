Report: Brian Kelly to become next LSU head coach

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly is going to LSU, according to Pete Thamel with Yahoo Sports.

It’s the latest surprise move in a college football coaching carousel that’s already seen tectonic shifts in the landscape of the sport.

Just yesterday, Oklahoma Head Coach Lincoln Riley departed for the same position at USC in what many thought would be the landmark shakeup of the season. Kelly’s move to LSU almost surely trumps it in shock-value and consequence.

To say that Notre Dame coaches, admins and boosters I have spoken with in the last 15 minutes have been blindsided is an understatement. An absolutely shocking development in South Bend. https://t.co/Lnwk06Eqfu — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) November 30, 2021

Kelly, 60, has led Notre Dame to two College Football Playoff appearances and one BCS Championship game appearance.

His teams are 54-9 since a disastrous 2016 season that led to wholesale changes throughout the program.

Kelly spent five seasons at Cincinnati prior to leaving for Notre Dame, including a perfect 12-0 regular season in 2009.

Monday’s news could be especially concerning for UC fans.

Just last week, a report suggested Luke Fickell was staying in Cincinnati. Still, Fickell’s dream jobs are widely considered to be Ohio State and Notre Dame, and it’s conceivable Kelly’s move puts Fickell’s future in doubt.

Promoting current Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator Marcus Freeman to head coach could be the move considering Freeman’s talent both as a coach and recruiter. But if Notre Dame comes calling for Fickell, it’s likely UC would make a play for Freeman.

Kelly ironically spent much of last offseason wooing Freeman from the defensive coordinator job at LSU.

Another contender for the Notre Dame job is Iowa State’s Matt Campbell. A report Monday night suggests Campbell is interested in the job.

This story will be updated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.