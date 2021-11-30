Suspect in rape, kidnapping at Blue Ash hotel indicted

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a man accused of holding a woman against her will in a Blue Ash hotel room.

A video of the man’s short-lived and poorly executed escape attempt went viral last week. The underlying allegations in the case paint a grisly, unsettling picture of sexual violence.

Onjre George, 20, of East Price Hill faces one count each of rape, kidnapping and assault. He is at the Hamilton County Justice Center on bonds totaling $310,000.

Onjre George (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

The incident allegedly happened at a hotel on Pfeiffer Road near Interstate 71, according to a police affidavit.

George allegedly forced his way into the female victim’s hotel room, repeatedly hit her, performed a sex act on her against her will and choked her until she lost consciousness, police wrote across several affidavits.

The victim tried to leave, police say, but George restrained her, blocked the door and continued his assault, at one point “forcibly pull[ing] her eyelids open.”

George allegedly attempted suicide in the hotel room several times.

The victim “covertly signaled for help” to the hotel’s assistant general manager, according to an affidavit. The signal consisted of blinking and not saying anything, which ignited the employee’s concern, police say.

“When Blue Ash police officers arrived at the room, George attempted to flee and jump through the room’s sixth story window, but bounced off the reinforced glass and was taken into custody,” the affidavit states.

George’s next court date is Dec. 1.

