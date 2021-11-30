Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Suspect in rape, kidnapping at Blue Ash hotel indicted

The alleged victim ‘covertly signaled’ for help by blinking at a hotel employee, police say.
VIDEO: Body cam of arrest at Blue Ash hotel
VIDEO: Body cam of arrest at Blue Ash hotel
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a man accused of holding a woman against her will in a Blue Ash hotel room.

A video of the man’s short-lived and poorly executed escape attempt went viral last week. The underlying allegations in the case paint a grisly, unsettling picture of sexual violence.

Onjre George, 20, of East Price Hill faces one count each of rape, kidnapping and assault. He is at the Hamilton County Justice Center on bonds totaling $310,000.

Onjre George
Onjre George(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

The incident allegedly happened at a hotel on Pfeiffer Road near Interstate 71, according to a police affidavit.

George allegedly forced his way into the female victim’s hotel room, repeatedly hit her, performed a sex act on her against her will and choked her until she lost consciousness, police wrote across several affidavits.

The victim tried to leave, police say, but George restrained her, blocked the door and continued his assault, at one point “forcibly pull[ing] her eyelids open.”

George allegedly attempted suicide in the hotel room several times.

The victim “covertly signaled for help” to the hotel’s assistant general manager, according to an affidavit. The signal consisted of blinking and not saying anything, which ignited the employee’s concern, police say.

“When Blue Ash police officers arrived at the room, George attempted to flee and jump through the room’s sixth story window, but bounced off the reinforced glass and was taken into custody,” the affidavit states.

George’s next court date is Dec. 1.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is accused of exposing himself to a woman while assaulting her in the bathoom of the...
Man accused of assaulting Kroger employee in bathroom stall
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly gestures from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...
Bearcats left wondering after Brian Kelly bolts to LSU
Loved ones search for answers after young father killed at Western Hills Walmart
Loved ones search for answers after young father killed at Western Hills Walmart
Antwan Morris, 34, was shot in Northside. He died in the hospital three days later.
Special guest attends funeral for lifelong Bengals fan murdered in Northside
Gold Star is offering their Who Dey Ways meal deal.
Bengals win over Steelers means free Gold Star Chili for fans

Latest News

Searching for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
The Search for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
Highlands High School
NKY high-school teacher accused of behavior that ‘bordered on grooming’
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Judge blocks Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of workers
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street