Talking Christmas tree delights some, creeps out others

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia (CNN) - When it starts talking to you, a Christmas tree in a Canadian mall may have you thinking you’ve had a little too much eggnog.

Woody, the talking tree, is creeping out some people and delighting others.

The 56-foot tree with a face resides at the Mic Mac mall in Nova Scotia, Canada. His very own Twitter account describes him as a “chatty coniferous with a penchant for small talk in malls.”

Everyone is talking about Woody, from little kids to Jimmy Fallon.

He even got makeover during his 15-year absence, the mall manager said.

While she joked that he was away at the “North Pole,” his absence was actually because the mall changed management.

Woody is not without his problems, like a lazy eye that occasionally has to be propped open with a pole.

Nonetheless, Woody is inspiring kiddie sketches, embroidery, tree ornaments and, possibly, nightmares.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

