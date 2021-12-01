Wife arrested for shooting husband in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is seriously injured following a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a home in Monroe.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Apple Knoll Lane in Monroe, according to Monroe police officers at the scene.

The man was shot in the back, and a woman has been arrested.

The shooting resulted from a domestic situation. Police confirm the two people involved are husband and wife.

First responders transported the man to Atrium Medical Center.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.