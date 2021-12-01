14 charged as part of ‘one of the largest’ drug trafficking organizations in greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fourteen people are facing federal charges in connection with “one of the largest heroin/fentanyl drug trafficking organizations in the greater Cincinnati area.”

Over the last four years, the 14 people trafficked drugs in the greater Cincinnati area, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth L. Parker.

Steffen Roberson, also known as “Worm,” was in charge of the drug trafficking organization, an affidavit explained.

Steffen and the 13 others are also accused of distributing narcotics in Akron and Fairfield, Ohio, and Gary, Indiana as well.

The group would get drugs from multiple sources that included Atlanta and Baltimore.

Steffen’s brother, Anthony Roberson, who is known as the “Chemist,” would manufacture heroin and fentanyl mixtures for the group “cutting the narcotics with fillers and looking for ways to make the drug mixtures more potent,” Parker explained.

Law enforcement seized around $150,000 in cash, 10 kilograms of fentanyl, multiple vehicles and 28 firearms as part of the investigation.

Those charged, according to Parker, include:

Steffen Roberson, aka “Worm,” 40, of Cincinnati

Anthony Roberson, aka “Don, Chemist,” 44, of Cincinnati

Devon Price, aka “DV,” 36, of Atlanta

Quinton Jennings, aka “Smoke,” 39, of Cincinnati

David Hamler, aka “Chewy,” 31, of Maineville, Ohio

Gregory Donaldson, Jr., aka “Gotti,” 32, of Cincinnati

Donald Fairbanks III, aka “Don Don,” 33, of Middletown, Ohio

Roderick Smith, aka “Pink,” 46, of Cincinnati

Rashawn Zanders, aka “Rayzo,” 35, of Cincinnati

Sterling Parish, aka “Sterl,” 36, of Cincinnati

Jerome Newtown, Jr., aka “Kodak, Boo,” 29, of Cincinnati

Jimmy Daniel III, aka “Neutron,” 32 of Cincinnati

Alton Beacher, aka “Yog,” 42, of Cincinnati

Juan Marcano, 47, of New York City

Parish has not been found and has an outstanding arrest warrant, Parker said. Any tips or information on Parish’s location should be sent to FBI Cincinnati at 513-421-4310.

Each person is charged with conspiring to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, which could lead to at least 10 years and up to life in prison, according to Parker.

