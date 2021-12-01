2 rescued from Westwood apartment building fire

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were rescued from a fire at an apartment building in Westwood Wednesday afternoon, according to Cincinnati Fire & EMS.

The fire broke out in the 2800 block of Montana Avenue around 12 p.m.

Fire officials said no injuries were reported.

The extent of damage is unclear at this time.

The fire remains under investigation.

