Alert issued for missing 68-year-old Middletown man

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Middletown Police Department issued a Missing Adult Alert was issued early Wednesday for a 68-year-old man last seen Tuesday night.

Darell Sims walked away from Majestic Care of Middletown, an assisted living community at 6898 Hamilton Middletown Road, at 5 p.m.

He is 5′9″ tall and weighs 150 pounds, is bald and has brown eyes.

Sims was last seen wearing a black bubble coat and a black toboggan.

If you see him, police say please call 911, or 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

