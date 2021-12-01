Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Archdiocese to announce parish reorganization plan Sunday

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati announced the beginning of a reorganization plan called "Beacons...
The Archdiocese of Cincinnati announced the beginning of a reorganization plan called "Beacons of Light" in Fall 2020.(ZVARDON | Archdiocese of Cincinnati)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Archdiocese of Cincinnati said they will unveil their reorganization plan on Sunday, Dec. 5.

The plan, “Beacons of Light,” was announced in October and is meant to reorganize parishes and their leadership.

“I am convinced that Beacons of Light, born in great hope, will enable us to form strong parishes, centered on the Eucharist, that radiate the love of Christ and joy of the Gospel,” Archbishop Schnurr said in a news release.

It will be announced at the 11 a.m. Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains, the Archdiocese said.

Archdiocese officials hope this will address current challenges and set the Catholic church up for growth in the future.

PREVIOUS | Archdiocese of Cincinnati releases first draft of reorganization plan for Catholic parishes

Families of Parishes will be responsible for revising mass schedules, combining church programs, and making decisions about the future of underutilized church buildings along with the status of Catholic schools.

The Archdiocese says the final Families of Parishes configuration that will be announced on Dec. 5 will include the available at BeaconsAOC.org. The map will be available on the website at 12 p.m. following the Mass.

The next milestone in Beacons of Light will be the announcement of priest assignments in the spring of 2022.

The implementation of Families of Parishes will begin July 1, 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is accused of exposing himself to a woman while assaulting her in the bathoom of the...
Man accused of assaulting Kroger employee in bathroom stall
Highlands High School
NKY high-school teacher accused of behavior that ‘bordered on grooming’
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Judge blocks Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of workers
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly gestures from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...
Bearcats left wondering after Brian Kelly bolts to LSU

Latest News

Lockland police shut down southbound Interstate 75 near Shepherd Lane after someone was found...
VIDEO: Male shot, critically hurt on SB I-75 in Lockland, police say
75 shooting
Video shows shooting on I-75 in Lockland
A 10-year-old boy hit by a driver in northern Kentucky five months ago has died from his...
Coroner: 10-year-old boy hit by SUV in Crescent Springs dies
Highlands High School
NKY high-school teacher accused of behavior that ‘bordered on grooming’