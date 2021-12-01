Archdiocese to announce parish reorganization plan Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Archdiocese of Cincinnati said they will unveil their reorganization plan on Sunday, Dec. 5.

The plan, “Beacons of Light,” was announced in October and is meant to reorganize parishes and their leadership.

“I am convinced that Beacons of Light, born in great hope, will enable us to form strong parishes, centered on the Eucharist, that radiate the love of Christ and joy of the Gospel,” Archbishop Schnurr said in a news release.

It will be announced at the 11 a.m. Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains, the Archdiocese said.

Archdiocese officials hope this will address current challenges and set the Catholic church up for growth in the future.

PREVIOUS | Archdiocese of Cincinnati releases first draft of reorganization plan for Catholic parishes

Families of Parishes will be responsible for revising mass schedules, combining church programs, and making decisions about the future of underutilized church buildings along with the status of Catholic schools.

The Archdiocese says the final Families of Parishes configuration that will be announced on Dec. 5 will include the available at BeaconsAOC.org. The map will be available on the website at 12 p.m. following the Mass.

The next milestone in Beacons of Light will be the announcement of priest assignments in the spring of 2022.

The implementation of Families of Parishes will begin July 1, 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.