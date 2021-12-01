Joe Mixon named AFC offensive player of the week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals HB Joe Mixon was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 12 for his performance in the team’s 41-10 win on Sunday over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mixon on Sunday rushed for a career-high 165 yards, the most-ever by a Bengal against the Steelers.

He also scored two TDs against Pittsburgh, and now enters this Sunday’s game vs. the L.A. Chargers with multiple TDs in four straight games, the longest streak in team history and the longest active streak in the NFL.

He also has at least one TD in eight straight games, tied for the third-longest streak in team history.

This is Mixon’s second career AFC Player of the Week award, and the fifth for the Bengals this season. QB Joe Burrow (Week 4, offense), WR Ja’Marr Chase (Week 7, offense) and K Evan McPherson (Weeks 1 and 11, special teams) were the other winners. Chase also won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for September.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.