Body Cam: Police catch suspect after chase through East Side neighborhoods

The man intentionally smashed into a police vehicle during the chase, police say.
By Courtney King
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newly released bodycam footage shows the aftermath of a police chase that left a police vehicle seriously damaged.

The chase happened early morning last week on Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving.

A Mariemont police officer tried to stop 35-year-old James Chivers around 4:17 a.m. at Wooster Pike and Newtown Road. Chivers briefly stopped but then tried to turn and hit the officer’s marked vehicle.

A Newtown police officer and a Fairfax officer joined the pursuit, police say.

Chivers drove through stop sticks at Columbia Parkway and Delta Avenue, and the chase continued into Linwood.

Eventually, Chivers put his car in reverse and intentionally smashed into the Newtown officer’s vehicle, according to Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan.

The Mariemont officer tased Chivers, and the 35-year-old was taken into custody.

He was hospitalized with minor injuries afterward.

Chivers is currently at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges including felonious assault and vandalism. He is being held on a $700,000 bond.

James Chivers
James Chivers(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

