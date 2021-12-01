Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Bond set at $500,000 for man accused of killing woman in NKY

Dillion Brewster, 26, of Morning View, appeared in court Wednesday for the first time since he...
Dillion Brewster, 26, of Morning View, appeared in court Wednesday for the first time since he was arrested in late October.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Bond is set at $500,000 for a man facing a murder charge after a woman was found dead during a well-being check.

Dillion Brewster, 26, of Morning View, appeared in court Wednesday for the first time since he was arrested in late October.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Brewster Lane around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 for a well-being check.

Kameryn Recchia, 25, was found with a gunshot wound by officers, police said.

She died at the scene.

An arrest warrant was later issued for Brewster on charges of murder, domestic violence and possession of a firearm, police announced.

Brewster was taken into custody at some point in Miami County on charges not connected to the murder, according to police.

He was brought back to Kenton County for the court appearance on the murder charge.

Brewster will be back in court on Dec. 9.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is accused of exposing himself to a woman while assaulting her in the bathoom of the...
Man accused of assaulting Kroger employee in bathroom stall
Highlands High School
NKY high-school teacher accused of behavior that ‘bordered on grooming’
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Judge blocks Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of workers
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) raises his arms as he takes the field prior...
Kickoff for Bengals Week 14 game time moved

Latest News

Fire officials said no one was injured in the blaze.
2 rescued from Westwood apartment building fire
westwood fire
2 rescued from Westwood apartment building fire
The victim, Mohamed Diakite, 40, died at the scene of the shooting in late October.
Murder suspect arrested following October shooting in Hawaiian Terrace
Cincinnati City Council member Wendell Young (FOX19 NOW)
Cincinnati City Councilman Wendell Young to pay small fine after pleading no contest