Bond set at $500,000 for man accused of killing woman in NKY

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Bond is set at $500,000 for a man facing a murder charge after a woman was found dead during a well-being check.

Dillion Brewster, 26, of Morning View, appeared in court Wednesday for the first time since he was arrested in late October.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Brewster Lane around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 for a well-being check.

Kameryn Recchia, 25, was found with a gunshot wound by officers, police said.

She died at the scene.

An arrest warrant was later issued for Brewster on charges of murder, domestic violence and possession of a firearm, police announced.

Brewster was taken into custody at some point in Miami County on charges not connected to the murder, according to police.

He was brought back to Kenton County for the court appearance on the murder charge.

Brewster will be back in court on Dec. 9.

