CFP rankings: Bearcats not a sure thing yet

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati Bearcats (12-0) are in the middle of a playoff race.

For UC’s fanbase, it bears repeating.

The Bearcats stayed at no. 4 in the College Football Playoff Committee’s penultimate rankings released Tuesday night. That puts UC in an enviable place heading into conference championship weekend. Oddsmakers say there’s a good chance the team gets in.

So why is the mood surrounding the program so different from this time last week?

Monday’s bombshell news of Brian Kelly leaving Notre Dame for LSU has a lot to do with it. UC’s Luke Fickell has long been rumored to covet the Notre Dame job, and fears are mounting that he could repeat Kelly’s thief-in-the-night departure from Clifton.

Fickell’s jerky, muddled answer on Tuesday to rumors about the Notre Dame job inspired little confidence. There’s been no confirmed interaction between him and Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick, but the vacancy in South Bend remains a pall over Bearcats nation.

If the season ended today, the Bearcats would face Georgia on Dec. 31.

First, they must beat no. 21 Houston in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game at Nippert Stadium on Saturday.

No. 1 Georgia and no. 3 Alabama face off in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game on the same day. If Alabama wins, they will likely get in together with Georgia.

An Alabama win with an Oklahoma State win in the BIG12 Championship Game could spell trouble for UC.

In that scenario, no. 5 Oklahoma State could vault over the Bearcats, leaving Cincinnati out of the playoffs. But that outcome is far from assured.

CFP Rankings Top 10:

1. Georgia (12-0)

2. Michigan (11-1)

3. Alabama (11-1)

4. Cincinnati (12-0)

5. Oklahoma State (11-1)

6. Notre Dame (11-1)

7. Ohio State (9-2)

8. Ole Miss (10-2)

9. Baylor (10-2)

10. Oregon (10-2)

Check out the full #CFBPlayoff selection committee rankings for games played through November 27.



Where does your team rank as we head into conference championship weekend and Selection Day?



🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/RBhlBBCWeQ — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 1, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.