Christmas at the Gaslight features music, Santa Claus, dancing firefighters

Christmas at the Gaslight will get you into the Christmas spirit Friday.
Christmas at the Gaslight will get you into the Christmas spirit Friday.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - If you are looking for something to do Friday night, Gaslight Theater is offering free admission to its Christmas event with a donation to local food pantries.

Inside the Gaslight Theater in Georgetown this Friday you will hear the sounds of Christmas

A concert and show, “Christmas at the Gaslight,” will feature a gospel singer, bluegrass musicians, and of course a visit from jolly old Saint Nicholas himself.

“We haven’t had a lot of opportunity in the last couple of years to get together and really enjoy the sounds of Christmas,” says Gaslight Theater Manager Dody Staker. “So, we wanted to put together a program for our community that we incorporate a lot of local artists and just a little bit of something for everyone.”

Perhaps the most anticipated performance will be when seven firemen take the stage.

Not only are these firemen brave enough to run into a burning building, but they will also have to be brave enough to put on a tutu and dance like a little ballerina.

“Seven firemen from Ripley and Georgetown, Ohio fire departments have stepped forward, put on their ballet skirts, their ballet shoes, and their wigs,” explains Staker, “And they’re dancing to a number from The Nutcracker Suite.”

The firemen will perform with girls from the children’s theatre and for two of the firefighters, their own daughters will be on stage beside them.

Best of all, the event is free with a donation of a nonperishable food item or personal care item to stock the shelves at two pantries in the area.

The show at 110 E. State Street begins at 7 p.m., but doors will open at 6:15 p.m.

Staker says to arrive early to get a parking spot and a good seat to witness the brave men, women and children putting on a good show for a good cause.

Laughter and music make for a great holiday combination.

