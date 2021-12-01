Celebration of Lights
Cincinnati City Councilman Wendell Young to pay small fine after pleading no contest

Cincinnati City Council member Wendell Young (FOX19 NOW)
By Jared Goffinet and Trevor Peters
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati City Councilman Wendell Young will pay a $100 fine after pleading no contest to obstructing official business on Wednesday, according to his attorney, Scott Croswell.

Charges were brought against Young after he deleted texts, which a special prosecutor said, “belonged to a government entity.”

The texts involved five total Cincinnati City Council members that Young dubbed as the “Gang of Five.”

A Hamilton County grand jury indicted Young, 76, in April on tampering with records charge related to the Gang of Five scandal at Cincinnati City Hall.

Young has served on Cincinnati City Council since 2010.

Young will finish out his term.

“It’s time for him [Young] to move on and put this entire thing to rest,” Croswell said Wednesday.

In November’s election, voters rejected a charter amendment touted by supporters as an anti-corruption measure that would help end the kind of scandals that have rattled City Hall for the past two years, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

