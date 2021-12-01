Coroner: 10-year-old boy hit by SUV in Crescent Springs dies

KENTON COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -A 10-year-old boy struck by an SUV in northern Kentucky five months ago has succumbed to his injuries, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Omar Ahmed was pronounced dead Tuesday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

He underwent treatment at the hospital since the July 2 incident off Buttermilk Pike near Crestbrook Drive in Cresent Springs.

The boy and his mom left their apartment to go to a nearby store, according to police.

As they walked on a sidewalk, Omar heard fireworks from an unknown location behind St. Joseph School.

He ran toward the fireworks and went into the eastbound lanes of Buttermilk Pike.

Police said his mother told them that she tried to stop him from running into traffic, but was unable to because her son ran too fast.

He ran directly into traffic and was hit by an oncoming 2019 Infiniti QX40, driven by 31-year-old Kristen Lottman of Villa Hills, according to police.

Lottman immediately stopped and cooperated with investigators. Lottman and her passenger were not injured.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

