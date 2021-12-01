Celebration of Lights
Damp and dreary today

Milder on Thursday
By Olga Breese
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Keep the umbrella handy. While not a wash out, scattered showers will continue throughout the day. Rain will end for most of the Tri-State around 4 p.m. Look for highs to top out around 50 degrees.

By Thursday, much of the Tri-State will be flirting with 60-degree highs through the end of the work week. It won’t last long. Next weekend looks wet and colder.

The next rain opportunity for rain arrives on Sunday afternoon or evening. Some snow showers may mix in early on Monday morning as temperatures drop.

