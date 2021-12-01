Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Forklift used to steal ATM from Kentucky bank, police say

According to police, an ATM was stolen from the Stock Yards Bank & Trust on West Showalter Drive.
According to police, an ATM was stolen from the Stock Yards Bank & Trust on West Showalter Drive.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say someone used a forklift to steal an ATM from a Georgetown bank.

According to police, sometime overnight, an ATM was stolen from the Stock Yards Bank & Trust on West Showalter Drive.

Police say surveillance video shows a person in dark clothing going over to the construction site by the Scott County Library next door, getting in a forklift and driving the forklift over to the bank to steal the ATM.

The person then loaded the ATM onto a U-Haul truck and drove off.

Police say the theft was reported around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning when someone pulled up to use the ATM. That person says they noticed wires and papers on the ground and that the ATM awning was damaged.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information about what happened, contact the Georgetown Police Dept.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is accused of exposing himself to a woman while assaulting her in the bathoom of the...
Man accused of assaulting Kroger employee in bathroom stall
Highlands High School
NKY high-school teacher accused of behavior that ‘bordered on grooming’
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Judge blocks Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of workers
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Currency transaction reports revealed that from May 24 through Aug. 24 Shalash cashed in...
Feds: Man laundered money through Hard Rock Casino; funded wife’s ‘shopping spree’

Latest News

Hanover Reserve Weddings and Events on Millville-Oxford Road caught fire around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Hanover Township wedding venue owner speaks out after devastating fire
Father Geoff Drew
Plea deal sought in rape trial implicating Cincinnati priest Father Drew, sources say
Authorities are still searching for one of the people.
14 charged as part of ‘one of the largest’ drug trafficking organizations in greater Cincinnati
Jeremy Sweet was booked in the Bartholomew County Jail and is on a 72-hour hold while the...
Father charged in death of missing Indiana 2-year-old
Police respond to a shooting that resulted from a domestic incident in Monroe.
Wife arrested for shooting husband in Butler County, police say