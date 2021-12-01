Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Future of Roe v. Wade uncertain after Supreme Court analyzes Mississippi law

The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision could involve the overruling of Roe v. Wade.
Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization recap
Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization recap
By Peter Zampa
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A monumental day for a woman’s right to choose at the Supreme Court. The nine justices heard arguments over a Mississippi state law blocked by lower courts that calls for bans on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, before viability - a fetus’ ability to survive outside the womb. The much-anticipated case had protestors squaring off outside the court as proceedings took place inside.

Justice Sotomayor grilled the Mississippi defense early on: “You want us to reject that line of viability.”

Conservative justices suggested viability is arbitrary indicating the possibility of upholding Mississippi’s law without fully overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that made abortions a constitutional right.

The conservative leaning court agreed to take up the case despite Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which upheld that precedent.

“They’ve damaged the Democratic process. They poison law. They’ve choked off compromise,” said Mississippi Solicitor General Scott Stewart of Roe and Casey.

Stewart defended his state’s law in front of the high court, asking for states to make abortion decisions.

“The Constitution places its trust in the people. On hard issue after hard issue the people make this country work,” said Stewart.

Some Justices noted examples of overturning past precedents on things like racial segregation and same-sex marriage, indicating an openness to review old rulings.

Liberal justices said overturning Roe would make the court look like a political engine. Julie Rikelman argued on behalf of Jackson Women’s Health.

“Women have an equal right to liberty,” said Rikelman.

She said the 14th amendment in the Constitution protects a woman’s right to choose. If the court sides with Mississippi, she said half of states would enact laws prohibiting abortions, infringing on that right.

“It would be devastating for the court to take that right away right now,” said Rikelman.

The opinion from the court will not come for several months– most likely in the late spring.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is accused of exposing himself to a woman while assaulting her in the bathoom of the...
Man accused of assaulting Kroger employee in bathroom stall
Highlands High School
NKY high-school teacher accused of behavior that ‘bordered on grooming’
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Judge blocks Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of workers
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Currency transaction reports revealed that from May 24 through Aug. 24 Shalash cashed in...
Feds: Man laundered money through Hard Rock Casino; funded wife’s ‘shopping spree’

Latest News

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Saturday signed a bill approving the newly proposed congressional...
Gov. DeWine signs bill approving new Ohio congressional map
Two major gun bills pass Ohio House
Two major gun bills pass Ohio House
Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) speaks with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau.
Senate Republicans aim to put political pressure on Democrats if Biden COVID vaccine mandate is finalized
A process server from the Ohio Auditor of State waits outside of the city council chambers...
Cincinnati voters reject Issue 3 and the many changes it would have made at City Hall
Cincinnati City Hall (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)
Election Results: Cincinnati City Council