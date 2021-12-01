Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Hanover Township wedding venue owner speaks out after devastating fire

Hanover Reserve Weddings and Events on Millville-Oxford Road caught fire around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Hanover Reserve Weddings and Events on Millville-Oxford Road caught fire around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.(WXIX)
By Andrea Medina
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The owner of the Hanover Reserve Wedding & Events is speaking out for the first time after a fire ripped through the venue nearly two months ago.

There is no official reopening date as of yet, but the venue staff hopes to begin having weddings again by the summer of 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is accused of exposing himself to a woman while assaulting her in the bathoom of the...
Man accused of assaulting Kroger employee in bathroom stall
Highlands High School
NKY high-school teacher accused of behavior that ‘bordered on grooming’
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Judge blocks Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of workers
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Currency transaction reports revealed that from May 24 through Aug. 24 Shalash cashed in...
Feds: Man laundered money through Hard Rock Casino; funded wife’s ‘shopping spree’

Latest News

Father Geoff Drew
Plea deal sought in rape trial implicating Cincinnati priest Father Drew, sources say
Authorities are still searching for one of the people.
14 charged as part of ‘one of the largest’ drug trafficking organizations in greater Cincinnati
Jeremy Sweet was booked in the Bartholomew County Jail and is on a 72-hour hold while the...
Father charged in death of missing Indiana 2-year-old
Police respond to a shooting that resulted from a domestic incident in Monroe.
Wife arrested for shooting husband in Butler County, police say