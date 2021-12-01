Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Help for veterans and their families as Biden signs four bills into law

By David Ade
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Some veterans across the country are about to get help from Washington. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden sign a set of four bills into law.

Sen. Jerry Moran’s (R-Kan.) new law ensures children and spouses of some service members receive in-state tuition rates at public universities.

Moran said, “It’s one more way that we can honor those who are totally disabled or deceased as a result of their military service by giving them the assurance their children -- their sons and daughters -- have an opportunity to take advantage of the benefits that their sacrifice provides.”

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) also saw his legislation signed into law. It calls for an examination and report to Congress of racial disparities among veterans receiving benefits from the Veterans Affairs health care system.

Warnock tells the Gray Television Washington News Bureau that he’s hearing from veterans across Georgia who feel like benefits aren’t equally available.

Warnock said, “I think that the people at the VA do an honorable job. We just need that data to make sure that in the places where there is disparity, where they are, where there is unconscious bias, that we deal with it, with the goal of making sure that all of our veterans get the care they need and that they deserve.”

Sen. Mike Braun’s (R-Ind.) legislation will create a program to recruit service members with medical backgrounds to work in the VA once they re-enter civilian life.

Braun said, “You’d think that wouldn’t take a special piece of legislation to do, but when we saw that it did, it was quick, it was common sense, and it went through quickly.”

A fourth bill signed into law, led by Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), will create programs and launch a study to support veterans who are or will soon be mothers.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is accused of exposing himself to a woman while assaulting her in the bathoom of the...
Man accused of assaulting Kroger employee in bathroom stall
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly gestures from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...
Bearcats left wondering after Brian Kelly bolts to LSU
Loved ones search for answers after young father killed at Western Hills Walmart
Loved ones search for answers after young father killed at Western Hills Walmart
Antwan Morris, 34, was shot in Northside. He died in the hospital three days later.
Special guest attends funeral for lifelong Bengals fan murdered in Northside
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school

Latest News

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Saturday signed a bill approving the newly proposed congressional...
Gov. DeWine signs bill approving new Ohio congressional map
Two major gun bills pass Ohio House
Two major gun bills pass Ohio House
Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) speaks with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau.
Senate Republicans aim to put political pressure on Democrats if Biden COVID vaccine mandate is finalized
A process server from the Ohio Auditor of State waits outside of the city council chambers...
Cincinnati voters reject Issue 3 and the many changes it would have made at City Hall
Cincinnati City Hall (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)
Election Results: Cincinnati City Council