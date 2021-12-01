Celebration of Lights
Male shot, critically hurt on SB I-75 in Lockland, police say

Lockland police shut down southbound Interstate 75 near Shepherd Lane after someone was found...
Lockland police shut down southbound Interstate 75 near Shepherd Lane after someone was found shot overnight.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:40 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A male was found shot multiple times in his vehicle on Interstate 75 in northern Hamilton County overnight, according to Lockland police.

Officers found the victim sitting in his vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, just before the ramp onto the highway from Shepherd Lane when he reported the incident at 11:48 p.m. Tuesday, police said in a news release.

Hamilton County dispatchers said bullet shell casings also were found nearby.

The shooting victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for what police say was “emergency medical care and is listed in critical condition. At this time the victim’s name is not being released.”

All southbound lanes and one northbound lane were closed at Shepherd Lane until 3:05 a.m. Wednesday.

No suspect information, or suspect vehicle information, is available now, according to investigators.

The Lockland Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to please contact Lt. Chris Bundren at 513-761-1699.



See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

