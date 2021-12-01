Murder suspect arrested following October shooting in Hawaiian Terrace
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 21-year-old has been arrested for murder in connection with the October shooting of a man in Hawaiian Terrace.
On Wednesday, Dameeko Thompson, 21, was arrested for the murder of 40-year-old Mohamed Diakite, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Diakite was killed on Oct. 27 in the 5100 block of Hawaiian Terrace, police said.
