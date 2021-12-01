Murder suspect arrested following October shooting in Hawaiian Terrace

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 21-year-old has been arrested for murder in connection with the October shooting of a man in Hawaiian Terrace.

On Wednesday, Dameeko Thompson, 21, was arrested for the murder of 40-year-old Mohamed Diakite, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Diakite was killed on Oct. 27 in the 5100 block of Hawaiian Terrace, police said.

Mohamed Diakite, 40, was shot to death around 8 p.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department. (WXIX)

