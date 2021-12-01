Person found shot on SB I-75 in Lockland

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A shooting investigation shut down southbound Interstate 75 for three hours early Wednesday.

A person was found shot, along with bullet shell casings nearby, just before the ramp to the highway from Shepherd Lane, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

It was reported to the county’s 911 center at 11:48 p.m. Tuesday.

The person shot was taken to a hospital, dispatchers say. The extent of the injuries was not released.

All southbound lanes and one northbound lane were closed until 3:05 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers with Lockland police and deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office were seen on the highway investigating and gathering evidence.

Dispatchers said they did not have a suspect at this time.

FOX19 NOW left messages for comment with both Lockland police and the sheriff’s office.

We will update this story as soon as they respond.

