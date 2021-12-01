Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Sentencing day for convicted murderer in plot that killed best friend

Keyanta Gardner
Keyanta Gardner(Clermont County Jail)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - A man who pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and conspiracy to commit murder in a plot that killed his best friend will learn his fate Wednesday.

Keyanta Gardner will be sentenced at 9 a.m. in Clermont County Common Pleas Court.

He could spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility for parole after confessing to the homicide of 23-year-old Bobby Farrell of New Richmond back in July.

Clermont County prosecutors have said Gardner paid another man to kill 23-year-old Bobby Farrell in July.

In court earlier this year, Gardner admitted he picked up Christian “Boog” Beasley from the Cincinnati area on July 6 and they drove to New Richmond and picked up Farrell from his residence.

Gardner went up to the Farrell’s residence to get him. He said they drove for a short time, smoking marijuana together and then Beasley shot the victim twice in the head.

Bobby Farrell Jr.
Bobby Farrell Jr.(Photo provided)

Gardner said he pulled his vehicle over and pulled Farrell’s body from it, leaving Farrell just behind a tree line on State Route 222 in New Richmond.

Gardner and Beasley went back to the Cincinnati area, where they tried to clean his vehicle to get rid of the evidence.

That night, Gardner returned to the Clermont County area.

Prosecutors say he spent the next several days with the Farrell family and was involved in the search for him.

Gardner admitted in court to paying Beasley about $500 to murder the victim.

He said Beasley got a .38 caliber revolver from someone that was used to kill Farrell.

Beasley was charged with murder and is currently being held on a $5 million bond.

He has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to return to court for a pretrial hearing on Jan. 28.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is accused of exposing himself to a woman while assaulting her in the bathoom of the...
Man accused of assaulting Kroger employee in bathroom stall
Highlands High School
NKY high-school teacher accused of behavior that ‘bordered on grooming’
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Judge blocks Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of workers
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly gestures from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...
Bearcats left wondering after Brian Kelly bolts to LSU

Latest News

Lockland police shut down southbound Interstate 75 near Shepherd Lane after someone was found...
VIDEO: Male shot, critically hurt on SB I-75 in Lockland, police say
75 shooting
Video shows shooting on I-75 in Lockland
A 10-year-old boy hit by a driver in northern Kentucky five months ago has died from his...
Coroner: 10-year-old boy hit by SUV in Crescent Springs dies
Highlands High School
NKY high-school teacher accused of behavior that ‘bordered on grooming’