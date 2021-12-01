Sentencing day for convicted murderer in plot that killed best friend

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - A man who pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and conspiracy to commit murder in a plot that killed his best friend will learn his fate Wednesday.

Keyanta Gardner will be sentenced at 9 a.m. in Clermont County Common Pleas Court.

He could spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility for parole after confessing to the homicide of 23-year-old Bobby Farrell of New Richmond back in July.

Clermont County prosecutors have said Gardner paid another man to kill 23-year-old Bobby Farrell in July.

In court earlier this year, Gardner admitted he picked up Christian “Boog” Beasley from the Cincinnati area on July 6 and they drove to New Richmond and picked up Farrell from his residence.

Gardner went up to the Farrell’s residence to get him. He said they drove for a short time, smoking marijuana together and then Beasley shot the victim twice in the head.

Bobby Farrell Jr. (Photo provided)

Gardner said he pulled his vehicle over and pulled Farrell’s body from it, leaving Farrell just behind a tree line on State Route 222 in New Richmond.

Gardner and Beasley went back to the Cincinnati area, where they tried to clean his vehicle to get rid of the evidence.

That night, Gardner returned to the Clermont County area.

Prosecutors say he spent the next several days with the Farrell family and was involved in the search for him.

Gardner admitted in court to paying Beasley about $500 to murder the victim.

He said Beasley got a .38 caliber revolver from someone that was used to kill Farrell.

Beasley was charged with murder and is currently being held on a $5 million bond.

He has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to return to court for a pretrial hearing on Jan. 28.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.