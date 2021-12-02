19-year-old facing nearly 50 child porn-related charges in Clermont County

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 19-year-old was indicted by a Clermont County Grand Jury on nearly 50 child porn-related charges.

Brandon Shiveley, 19, of Union Township, was indicted on Nov. 30 for pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (21 counts) and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance (26 counts), according to Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve.

Union Township police found out through tips that Shiveley had child porn, Tekulve said.

Detectives followed up on the tips and went to Shively’s home, where they found the evidence, the prosecutor explained.

“The indictment includes images and videos of very young children in a state of nudity or engaged in sexual activity,” Prosecutor Tekulve wrote.

Shiveley admitted to having and downloading the child porn images and videos, Tekulve said.

The 19-year-old could spend more than 50 years in prison if he is convicted on all charges.

