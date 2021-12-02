Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

19-year-old facing nearly 50 child porn-related charges in Clermont County

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 19-year-old was indicted by a Clermont County Grand Jury on nearly 50 child porn-related charges.

Brandon Shiveley, 19, of Union Township, was indicted on Nov. 30 for pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (21 counts) and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance (26 counts), according to Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve.

Union Township police found out through tips that Shiveley had child porn, Tekulve said.

Detectives followed up on the tips and went to Shively’s home, where they found the evidence, the prosecutor explained.

“The indictment includes images and videos of very young children in a state of nudity or engaged in sexual activity,” Prosecutor Tekulve wrote.

Shiveley admitted to having and downloading the child porn images and videos, Tekulve said.

The 19-year-old could spend more than 50 years in prison if he is convicted on all charges.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are still searching for one of the people.
14 charged as part of ‘one of the largest’ drug trafficking organizations in greater Cincinnati
Police respond to a shooting that resulted from a domestic incident in Monroe.
Woman arrested after shooting man in Butler County, police say
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman during the Blue-Gold NCAA spring football game...
Report: Notre Dame hires Marcus Freeman as head coach
Lockland police shut down southbound Interstate 75 near Shepherd Lane after someone was found...
VIDEO: Man shot, critically hurt on SB I-75 in Lockland, police say
A Tiktoker's Warren home was raided by Ohio Department of Agriculture investigators looking for...
Ohio investigators seize monkey from TikToker’s Warren home

Latest News

Middletown businesses working together to bring customers downtown
Middletown businesses working together to bring customers downtown
Jesse Brewer, founder of The Brewer Foundation, supplies kid in the tri-state with gifts, toys...
Holiday Angels take kids in need on Christmas shopping spree
The eldest little penguin at the Louisville Zoo was hatched on October 28, 2021, to parents...
3 baby penguins hatch at Louisville Zoo
Police arrested Amanda Marksberry, 37, in connection to a homicide that occurred on Eastern...
Woman pleads guilty to murder, other charges for East End shooting