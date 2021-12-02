Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Breezy and mild today

Highs in the lower 60s
logo
logo(WXIX)
By Olga Breese
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:05 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly cloudy today, but a much milder start to the day. Overnight lows will climb out of the mid 40s and into the lower 60s this afternoon. Clouds will hang tough in the morning and gradually decrease as the day wears on. We will finish with a lot of sunshine this afternoon. Mostly clear and cold tonight. Lows across the Tri-State dip into the chilly 30s.

Tomorrow won’t be as warm. Southeast winds prevail allowing highs to push the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

We will adjust back to colder nighttime conditions this weekend. Saturday stays sunny and dry with a high around 50. Clouds build in on Saturday night. Portions of the FOX 19 NOW viewing area could see rain mixed with snow before sunrise on Sunday morning. Sunday stays damp and dreary with scattered rain showers, highs in the 50s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting that resulted from a domestic incident in Monroe.
Wife arrested for shooting husband in Butler County, police say
Authorities are still searching for one of the people.
14 charged as part of ‘one of the largest’ drug trafficking organizations in greater Cincinnati
Lockland police shut down southbound Interstate 75 near Shepherd Lane after someone was found...
VIDEO: Man shot, critically hurt on SB I-75 in Lockland, police say
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman during the Blue-Gold NCAA spring football game...
Report: Notre Dame hires Marcus Freeman as head coach
Highlands High School
NKY high-school teacher accused of behavior that ‘bordered on grooming’

Latest News

A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Breezy and Warmer Thursday, Nice Friday Too!
Overnight Update - Mild and dry, warmer and breezy Thursday
Overnight Update - Mild and dry, warmer and breezy Thursday
logo
Damp and dreary today
Olga Breese's Morning & Midday Forecast
Olga Breese's Morning & Midday