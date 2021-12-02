Breezy and mild today

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly cloudy today, but a much milder start to the day. Overnight lows will climb out of the mid 40s and into the lower 60s this afternoon. Clouds will hang tough in the morning and gradually decrease as the day wears on. We will finish with a lot of sunshine this afternoon. Mostly clear and cold tonight. Lows across the Tri-State dip into the chilly 30s.

Tomorrow won’t be as warm. Southeast winds prevail allowing highs to push the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

We will adjust back to colder nighttime conditions this weekend. Saturday stays sunny and dry with a high around 50. Clouds build in on Saturday night. Portions of the FOX 19 NOW viewing area could see rain mixed with snow before sunrise on Sunday morning. Sunday stays damp and dreary with scattered rain showers, highs in the 50s.

