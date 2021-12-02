Cincinnati Museum Center offering free tickets to vaccinated children

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Museum Center and the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center are offering free admission for any child that shows proof of vaccination.

They said they are offering the incentive to encourage everyone to do their part to keep the community safe from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated.

Simply bring your proof of vaccination – even if you’ve just received your first shot – to the box office to receive your free child’s ticket.

The offer includes admission to the Children’s Museum, Cincinnati History Museum and Museum of Natural History & Science plus the Holocaust & Humanity Center.

The offer does not include admission to Holiday Junction featuring the Duke Energy Holiday Trains, The Science Behind Pixar or OMNIMAX® films.

All guests 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

The Cincinnati Museum Center said the offer is not applicable to previously purchased tickets.

It’s available through Dec. 31.

