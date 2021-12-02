Cincinnati police searching for critically missing 16-year-old

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old is critically missing in Cincinnati.

Kasean Miller left his home around 2500 Nottingham Road in the Roll Hill area Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., police say.

He hasn’t been seen since.

Miller is reported to have several mental health diagnoses and has been reported to be suicidal.

He is described as 5′4″ and 140 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie with white “demonic” logos and black jeans.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Cincinnati Police Dispatch at 513.765.1212 or District Three Officer Bitter at 513.263.8379.

Please be on the lookout for critical missing Kasean Miller. Contact police if you know his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/gGsohUm15i — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) December 2, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.