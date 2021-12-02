Celebration of Lights
Cincinnati police searching for critically missing 16-year-old

Kasean Miller
Kasean Miller(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old is critically missing in Cincinnati.

Kasean Miller left his home around 2500 Nottingham Road in the Roll Hill area Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., police say.

He hasn’t been seen since.

Miller is reported to have several mental health diagnoses and has been reported to be suicidal.

He is described as 5′4″ and 140 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie with white “demonic” logos and black jeans.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Cincinnati Police Dispatch at 513.765.1212 or District Three Officer Bitter at 513.263.8379.

