Cincinnati Zoo creates bright spot for patients at Cincinnati Children’s

The zoo is lighting up newly-opened Location G.
The zoo is lighting up newly-opened Location G.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is lighting up a new patient area at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

The Cincinnati Zoo has been bringing animals to patients at Cincinnati Children’s via bi-weekly Wild Wednesday Zoom calls since May.

Now, the zoo is giving patients in the hospital’s newly-opened Critical Care Building a mini PNC Festival of Lights experience.

Patients can see the display from their rooms, go outside to see it or experience it through Seacrest Studios.

“The Zoo is right next door to Cincinnati Children’s but not really close enough for patients to see our holiday light display,” Cincinnati Zoo’s Special Events Manager Kim Denzler said in a news release. “We were happy to take some of our surplus lights and decorations over to beautify the new courtyard area.”

Wednesday afternoon, zoo employees, along with Zoo Director Thane Maynard, brought trees and lights and transformed an open green space area into a bright spot for patients and their families to enjoy.

“Cincinnati Children’s has been a great neighbor and partner,” said Maynard. “Two of their nurses rushed over to give our premature hippo, Fiona, a life-saving IV when she was struggling to survive, so we are more than willing to help them out by bringing animals and lights to patients.”

