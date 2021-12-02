CPS teacher arrested after ‘large amount of narcotics’ found in home, court docs say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati Public Schools teacher has been arrested after a “large amount of narcotics” were found in her home.

Laura Morand, who teaches at Evanston Academy, a source says, is accused of allowing her Clifford Road home to be used to commit a felony drug offense, according to court documents.

The documents say investigators found narcotics that were packaged for distribution when they searched the home on Nov. 2.

Morand is charged with permitting drug abuse, the documents state.

Evanston Academy’s website lists Morand as a math and social studies teacher for the fifth and sixth grades.

